Wayne County Housing Authority and Pike County Human Services partner to expand housing services for Pike County residents

The Wayne County Housing Authority (WCHA) and Pike County Human Services are proud to announce the creation of a formal partnership that will expand the provision of critical housing assistance services by WCHA directly to Pike County residents.

Beginning May 14, WCHA staff will be on-site at the Office of Pike County Human Services on the second Thursday of each month, to provide in-person Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) services, and as such, make such services more personally available and closer to home for eligible Pike County residents.

“I would personally like to thank the staff and leadership of Pike County Human Services, as well as the Pike County Commissioners, for providing workspace for the Wayne County Housing Authority. Through this partnership, we are combining our resources, expertise, and community outreach efforts to better serve Pike County residents facing housing challenges. Our shared goal is to ensure that everyone in our community has access to safe and affordable housing. By working together, we can make a greater impact and reach more people in need,” said Joe Blaskiewicz, CEO and executive director, Wayne County Housing Authority.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program for Pike County residents has been and continues to be administered by the Wayne County Housing Authority. This partnership is designed to reduce barriers to access, streamline the application and verification process, and strengthen the network of affordable housing support available throughout the region.

“While on-site in Pike County, I will be able to conduct Voucher briefings closer to applicants’ homes, making the process much more convenient for them. I will also be able to take information and verify documents in person, which could significantly shorten the process by eliminating the need to mail documents — especially for those who have limited access to technology. I am very excited to be able to make the process easier for those entering the program or who are already participating,” said Jackie Walsh, housing choice voucher coordinator, Wayne County Housing Authority.

About the partnership

Through this partnership, the two agencies will combine resources, expertise, and community outreach efforts to better serve Pike County residents facing housing challenges. Together, they will focus on increasing access to affordable housing, streamlining support services, and connecting eligible individuals with housing opportunities more efficiently. The shared goal of both organizations is to ensure that everyone in the community has access to safe and affordable housing — and that by working more closely together, they can make a greater impact and reach more people in need.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Wayne County Housing Authority into our offices and to formalize this important partnership. Pike County residents deserve access to the services they need without facing unnecessary hurdles, and this collaboration is a direct response to that need. Our office will serve as a convenient drop-off location for residents who cannot make the trip to WCHA, helping to get paperwork processed quickly and efficiently. Together, we are breaking down barriers and bringing housing assistance where it is needed most,” said Robert Ruiz, executive director, Pike County Human Services.

The Pike County Human Services office will also serve as a drop-off location for residents who are unable to travel to the WCHA office, enabling paperwork to be submitted quickly and efficiently without requiring additional transportation or technology access.

“Pike County is facing a very real housing shortage, and the need for affordable housing solutions has never been more urgent. This partnership is a meaningful and encouraging step toward addressing that crisis. Having WCHA services available directly here in Pike County means that residents who are struggling to find safe, affordable housing will have faster, easier access to the help they deserve. I am hopeful that this is the beginning of even greater progress for our community,” said Stephanie Everson, housing coordinator, Pike County Human Services.

On-site schedule

WCHA staff will be available on-site at the Office of Pike County Human Services on the second Thursday of each month. Services available during on-site visits include Housing Choice Voucher briefings, document verification, intake assistance, and program information.

Residents wishing to schedule an appointment with Jackie Walsh, HCV Coordinator, may do so by:

Email: jwalsh@wchahousing.com

Phone: 570-488-6069, Option 3.