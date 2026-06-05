Wayne Memorial Hospital celebrates Project SEARCH commencement

Wayne Memorial Hospital celebrated its Project SEARCH commencent on June 3, where six students earned certificates of completion with four in attendance to accept their honors.

“It’s not the end, it’s the beginning,” said Wayne Memorial Hospital CEO Jim Pettinato during the ceremony, urging them to continue overcoming challenges and noting, “You had pride in your work. I saw that in you.”

What is Project SEARCH?

Project SEARCH is a nationally recognized transition program that equips individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for competitive employment and independent living. Throughout the school year, WMH serves as a hands-on learning host. Students gain vital work experience and social skills by rotating through various hospital departments, including maintenance, environmental services, food services and supplies.