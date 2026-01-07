Wayne Memorial welcomes first baby of 2026

The world had to wait a few days for the first baby born at Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) but it was well worth the wait.

Adorable little Adaline delighted everyone during the early morning hours on Jan. 3 at WMH’s New Beginnings Birthing Suites. She is the daughter and first child of Carroll and Jordan Tice. Adaline was 6 lbs. 10 oz. and arrived at 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. The delivery was facilitated by Dr. Sheila Hockman of the Women’s Health Center, Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers. Everything was “wonderful” according to the couple. “They are an amazing team,” added Carroll.

The family received a big congratulatory First Baby basket full of goodies.

Photo l to r: Megan Bidwell, RN, Carroll Tice, baby Adaline, Jordan Tice, Nikita Pezzi, RN