Celebrate the beauty of winter during the final installment of the Scenic Rural Character Preservation Program’s Hiking Series of 2025. The Winter Solstice Hike, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., will take hikers of all experience levels along the Delaware River where they can celebrate the solstice by spotting seasonal birds and enjoying scenic views, perfect for capturing nature photography.

The hike begins at Santos Riverfront Park, 564 Routes 6 & 209, in Milford. The group will meet and park at the Milford Township Building. Please arrive a few minutes early, bring a water bottle, and dress for cold weather with proper footwear, hats and gloves.

To register for this free event, log onto https://shorturl.at/MxnM3 and complete the digital waiver prior to the hike.

For additional information on the SRCP Winter Solstice Hike, email pikeoutdoors@pikepa.org.

The Scenic Rural Character Preservation Program was created to assist with the protection of Pike County’s natural resources, preserving sensitive natural areas and critical open space, providing parks and recreation areas and improving planning efforts at both the County and Municipal levels.