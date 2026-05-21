Young Entrepreneur Fair returns June 7

Young business owners ages six to 16 will take center stage for a fourth year at the Young Entrepreneur Fair on Sunday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 115 West Harford Ave., Milford, in the Pike County Licensing rear lot.

This lively outdoor marketplace gives children the chance to launch and run their very own businesses while gaining hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, money management, marketing, customer service, and problem-solving. Every booth is entirely youth-run, with children creating, branding, pricing, and selling their own products and services.

Visitors can expect an inspiring afternoon filled with creativity, ambition, and community spirit as young entrepreneurs showcase everything from handmade jewelry, candles, crochet, and terrariums to original artwork, 3D prints, woodwork, baked goods, beauty products, pet treats, snacks, refreshing beverages, live plants, and more.

The event draws over 40 kid-run businesses from across Pike County and beyond, including children from Delaware Valley School District, Ascend Academy Milford, local homeschool communities, and neighboring towns throughout the region.

“This event gives children the opportunity to experience what’s possible when they take an idea and bring it to life,” said Alyssa Verdi, founder of Ascend Academy Milford, which hosts the annual event. “Watching their confidence grow throughout the process is incredibly powerful.”

Admission is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to come shop, explore, and support these inspiring young entrepreneurs while enjoying a fun, family-friendly afternoon in downtown Milford.

Each child vendor participates in advance business preparation and planning, helping them develop real-world skills before the event. All proceeds earned at the fair go directly to the young business owners.