Young Life. Delaware Valley High School names May Students of the Month

Delaware Valley High School has selected the May Students of the Month. These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of May and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school. This month’s theme was “excellence.”

Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during the month of June.

Who are DVHS’ Students of the Month?

Jasmyn Ruzzano, Achievement Award, grade 11, daughter of John Anthony Ruzzano of Dingmans Ferry

Jameson Kirschner, Athlete of the Month, grade 9, son of Jenn Kirschner of Dingmans Ferry

Gianna Rodriguez, Fine Arts Student of the Month, grade 12, daughter of Myrna Rodriguez of Matamoras

Samantha Baumann, Student of the Month, grade 11, daughter of James and Shannon PaPadatos of Milford

Isabela Stahlman, Athlete of the Month, grade 11, daughter of Steven and Elizabeth Stahlman of Shohola

Lily Red, Student of the Month, grade 9, daughter of Christian Red and Beth O’Neil of Milford

Beau Tannenbaum, Student of the Month, grade 10, son of Richard Tannenbaum and Sarah Fitzkee of Milford

Ella Dong, Student of the Month, grade 12, daughter of Regan Dong and Selene Wang of Milford

Ryley Bolles, Career Tech Student of the Month, grade 11, daughter of Shawn and Nancy Bolles of Dingmans Ferry