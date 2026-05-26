Young Life. DVHS honors April Students of the Month.

Delaware Valley High School has selected the April Students of the Month. These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of April and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school. This month’s theme was “grit.”

Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during the month of May.

Pictured:

(Left to right) Justin Estevez, Athlete of the Month, Grade 12, son of Melissa Soto of Milford; Matt Marotta, Student of the Month, Grade 11, son of Andrew and Jennifer Marotta of Shohola; Miley Fantauzzi, Achievement Award, Grade 11, daughter of Kristy Blume Ezravega of Milford; Emma Ostensen, Student of the Month, Grade 12, daughter of Justin and Kristine Ostensen of Dingmans Ferry; Jaida Palacios, Athlete of the Month, grade 12, daughter of Brooke Stanwood of Matamoras.

Not pictured:

Grace Mazza, Student of the Month, grade 9, daughter of Susan Mazza of Dingmans Ferry; Henry Rojas, Student of the Month, grade 10, son of Luis Rojas of Matamoras; Annabelle Babb, Career Tech Student of the Month, grade 10, daughter of Danielle Babb of Matamoras; Sarah Vaca Santos, Fine Arts Student of the Month, grade 11, daughter of Jonathan Garcia and Joyce Santos of Milford.