Young students gifted with books

On Nov. 5, the Milford Matamoras Rotary Club presented all Delaware Valley School District third graders with the book “Andy and Elmer’s Apple Dumpling Adventure.”

This story starts out as a simple baking project and quickly turns into an exciting business venture for Andy and Elmer. It also demonstrates The Four-Way Test and a mysterious voice provides guidance for Andy, as he learns the value of truth, fairness, goodwill, friendship and that which is beneficial to all concerned.

The students loved the book and especially the recipe of apple dumplings at the end of the story.

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn. Anyone interested in becoming a member, contact Jamie at 201-388-7107 or come visit a meeting.