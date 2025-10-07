5 senior captains set the pace

Pennsylvania has a well-earned reputation of tough, high-level, high school football which is known and respected throughout the country.

The Delaware Valley High School football program understands this very well and although the Warriors got off to a shaky start this season, they have stayed united and focused on their quest for victory.

From Sept. 19 through Oct. 3, the Warriors captured three hard-fought wins. Helping guide Delaware Valley in a big way during this resurgence are the senior captains on the roster: Mike Iuzzolino, Chris Renna, Josh Rhien, Justin Estevez and Colin McGarvey.

“They are the leaders of the team and they have played a huge role for several seasons,’’ head coach Keith Olsommer said.

In their own way, each of the five captains has made their mark on the field thus far this year.

“Chris and Josh have helped pave the way for one of the more explosive offenses in the Lackawanna League,’’ Olsommer added. “Mike has rushed for more than 650 yards at this point, Colin has thrown for nearly 700 yards and Justin has 45 tackles so far.’’

Not just the captains, but the entire team in general has gotten better since those challenging preseason practices.

“We have started to make improvements on defense,’’ Olsommer said. “Our offensive line has really started to gel.’’

What the captains are able to accomplish academically is very noteworthy.

“Mike, Colin and Justin are among the top students in the 12th-grade class,’’ Olsommer said. “Chris and Josh are being recruited by several very good colleges.’’

The constructive and variety of ways in which the captains interact with their teammates encourages their coach.

“They provide leadership by example,’’ Olsommer said. “Your best players practice the hardest and all five of these guys are a great example of that.’’

Several players on the team have solidly contributed for the Warriors during their current winning streak.

“Trey Newton is off to another great season,’’ Olsommer said. “Devin Estevez has been a nice surprise and Shaun Cannalley has been outstanding on both sides of the ball. James Dabney has excelled at tight end.’’

On Oct. 3, the Warriors picked up an impressive 55-34 triumph over Long Island Lutheran (New York).

“We’re starting to turn things around after a disappointing start,’’ Olsommer said. “We have really started playing better the past few weeks.’’

The Warriors are scheduled to host Valley View (4-3 record) in a Lackawanna League matchup on Friday, Oct. 10.