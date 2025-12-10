Boys teams sink Minisink

Both Delaware Valley and Minisink Valley came out with smothering defenses. DV, however, was much taller and more talented - so in spite of Minisink’s best efforts, DV was unstoppable and finished the first period up 25-7.

The second period was just more of the same and DV closed out the half 46-18.

By the third period, it was a merciless pounding with the score 68-27 - and that was with liberal substitutions.

Now if DV hung mostly with their top players, they could have scored 100 points easy and held Minisink to about 35, but the final period was mostly played by clearing the benches and still DV piled up the points.

The game ended with a solid Delaware Valley 89-41 victory.

Individually, Trey Newton 22 points. Alex Calvalario 14. Tyler Lombardo 13. Harrison Bixby 12. Ben Ioffe and Colin McGarvey both had 6, while Jacob Brink and Rowan Eversdyke had 4 each and Sam Wood closed it out with 2.

The junior varsity team also took on Minisink Valley. Although Minisink Valley did their best to make a game of it, was another blowout by DV.

In the first period, Delaware Valley was actually pressed by Minisink. DV was much taller, but Minisink was fast, aggressive, had good hands, and played tough defense. But the end of the first period had DV up 17-9.

In the second period, DV missed some shots that it sure looked like they should have hit, but they started to assert themselves and began to pull away. By halftime, they were up 29-14. By the third period, they were up 46-26 and at the end of the fourth period, the score was 56-31.

This was in spite of the fact that DV made some bad passes allowing Minisink to steal several of their passes.

Minisink has sure hands and swarmed the ball at every DV possession. But DV is just so tall and talented that they overcame everything that Minisink could throw at them.

Savva Danilovich led the way with 19 points. Max Parker had 10. Matt Marotta and Anthony Lordi both hit for 6. Joe D’Antiono added 5, while Jefferson Williams and Harrison Bixby both had 4 each. Anthony Venditti rounded out the scoring with 2.

So far the junior varsity team has beaten the competition by a total of 79 points. They have not been tested yet, so we shall see if they continue this ongoing march to victory as other teams line up to face them.

The Varsity has yet to be tested. Let’s hope they can continue to pound their way through the schedule. They certainly seemed capable of doing just that if they play every game mistake free and up to their full potential.

It is going to be exciting to see both of these teams play.