Collegiate Sports Roundup

Several local graduates have competed and continue to do so with pride and resilience in collegiate sports this fall season. Here’s a look at some more of their many achievements.

Erika Badner (Wallenpaupack Area High School) was a sophomore this past season for the Lebanon Valley College (Annville, Pa.) women’s tennis program this fall season. Badner had two victories in both singles and doubles competition. The Dutchmen collected a record of 2-1 with one victory on their home court.

Aiden Black (Delaware Valley High School) is a redshirt freshman tight end for the Stanford University (California) football program this year. Through Nov. 21, the Cardinals had three overall wins, with all three victories occurring on their home field. In the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) they had two wins. On Saturday, Nov. 22, Stanford is scheduled to host California in an ACC matchup.

Lauren Donnelly (Delaware Valley High School) is a freshman outside hitter for the Moravian University (Bethlehem, Pa.) women’s volleyball program this season. Donnelly played in 19 of the first 27 matches and started in nine of them for Moravian. She had 55 kills and 26 service aces during that span. Through Nov. 10, the Greyhounds tallied an overall record of 14-13 with a mark of 5-4 both on their home court and in the Landmark Conference.

Mackenzie Olsommer (Delaware Valley High School) was a senior midfielder for the Old Dominion University (Norfolk, Va.) field hockey squad this year. Olsommer played in 13 games and started in 11 of them with two assists for Old Dominion. The Monarchs posted eight overall wins with a record of 5-4 on their home field and 5-2 in the Big East Conference. ODU advanced to the Big East Tournament where they were defeated by Connecticut in a contest held in Lynchburg, Va.

Kayla Sykes (Delaware Valley High School) was a freshman midfielder for the Wagner College (Staten Island, New York) field hockey team this year. Sykes played in 15 games and started in one of them with one goal for Wagner. The Seahawks netted eight overall wins with two victories at home and a mark of 6-3 in the Northeast Conference (NEC). Wagner advanced to the NEC Championship Tournament final round before being defeated by No. 1 seed Fairfield. The third seeded Seahawks toppled second seeded Saint Francis in the NEC Tournament semifinal round. Both playoff games were held in Fairfield, Conn.