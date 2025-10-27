Collegiate Sports Roundup

Several local residents are competing with pride and resilience in collegiate sports this fall season. Here’s a look at some of their achievements.

Olivia Conza (Delaware Valley High School) is a junior setter for the Misericordia University (Dallas, PA) women’s volleyball team this year. Through October 27, Conza played in two matches and had four service aces and one kill during that time. After 25 matches, the Cougars collected an overall record of 17-8 with a mark of 8-3 on their home court and 5-0 in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division. On Wednesday, Nov. 5 the Cougars are scheduled for a road MAC Freedom Division match at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa.

Jacob Albaugh (Delaware Valley High School) is a sophomore offensive lineman for the Lehigh University (Bethlehem, Pa.) football program this fall. Through Oct. 31, Lehigh posted an overall record of 8-0 with a mark of 4-0 at home and 3-0 in the Patriot League. On Saturday, Nov. 1 the Mountain Hawks are slated to host Georgetown University. Albaugh is listed as a Chemical Engineering major.

Tyler Bird (Delaware Valley High School) is a sophomore quarterback for the King’s College (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) football program this year. Bird competed in one of the first seven regular season games and had a pass completion during that span for King’s College. Through Oct. 31, the Monarchs had an overall record of 4-3 with a mark of 2-1 on their home field. In the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) they were 4-2. On Saturday, Nov. 8 the Monarchs are scheduled to travel to Widener University for a MAC game in Chester, Pa. Bird is listed as a Health and Physical Education major.

Lizzie Higgins (Wallenpaupack Area High School) is a junior on the roster of the Slippery Rock University (Pennsylvania) women’s cross country team this season. Higgins placed 34th at the Lock Haven Invitational last month. On Saturday, Nov. 8 Slippery Rock is scheduled to take part in the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships at West Branch Course in Lock Haven. Higgins is listed as an Exercise Science major.

Justin Kalitsnik (Delaware Valley High School) is on the roster as a freshman linebacker for the Old Dominion University (Norfolk, Va.) football program this season. After eight regular season contests, Old Dominion tallied an overall record of 5-3 with a mark of 4-0 on their home field. In the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) they were 2-2. On Thursday, Nov. 13 they are scheduled to host Troy for a SBC matchup.

Pasquale Venetucci (Delaware Valley High School) is a freshman defensive lineman for the Millersville University (Pennsylvania) football program this season. The Marauders are slated to host Edinboro in the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 15. Venetucci is listed as a Marketing major.