Cross Country teams continue to aim for improvement

To earn success in the sport of cross country, energy of the physical, mental and emotional variety is required.

Both the boys and girls cross country programs at Delaware Valley High School have plenty of energy this season.

The Warriors are next scheduled to compete in the Bowdoin Park Cross Country Classic on Sept. 27 in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

“Despite having four seniors, we don’t have much depth [on the boys’ team],’’ Delaware Valley head coach Keith Fitzpatrick said. “I want to see all the boys continue to improve, not miss any races due to injury and it would be great if at least one of the guys became a Second Team All Star.”

Fitzpatrick added that the coaches have the same goals for the girls’ team as the boys’. “If we can have the girls continue to improve and not miss any races due to injury the girls’ team could win around 90% of their races this year. We could also have one First Team and a couple Second Team All Stars and a State qualifier. Our final goal for both teams is to have fun. Cross country racing and training can be brutal. If we keep the kids having fun while they work, everyone improves,” he said.

Phil Fitzpatrick, Connor Giblin, John Llewellyn and Gideon Yost are seniors on the the boys’ team roster.

“Phil, Connor and John are our boys team captains,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “They have been running for us since the eighth grade. Gideon is a first year runner and has been a great addition to the team. All four boys are close in times and while none of them are league standouts at this point having the four of them close together towards the front of the pack will enable us to win a lot of meets.’’

Among the key returning student athletes on the girls’ team are Kimberly Smyser (senior, captain), Ava Troup (senior, captain), Lily Stoveken (senior) and Grace Holderith (sophomore).

“Right now Kim, Lily and Ava are very close in times and with the three of them finishing towards the front of the pack it has helped them go (undefeated) so far this season,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “Grace is our standout number one runner. She has dominated both of our races this year and if her present form continues she should be a second year First Team Lackawanna League All Star.’’

Newcomers to the cross country program are helping Delaware Valley this year.

“Aidan Acocella is a sophomore and is our No. 5 runner,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “He is progressing nicely this year and his times are coming down. Mya Viera is a sophomore and is also making big gains. I expect her to make the top five by the end of the season.’’

The Warriors will continually face a number of challenges on the course all season long.

“Last year I would have told you the boys were going to be in a rebuilding year, but the addition of Gideon and Aidan moving up from junior high has really raised our prospects,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “I think the boys should be a solid winning team this year.”

The girls’ team, he added, are in roughly the same position as last year. “We have a standout number one runner and a bunch of quality runners rounding out the squad. I would love to say the girls could be spoilers this year and contend for the league but there are two dominant girl’s teams in our league that would be very tough to knock off,’’ Fitzpatrick said.