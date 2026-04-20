Delaware Valley boy lacrosse wins in overtime over Minisink Valley

On April 15, the Delaware Valley High School boys lacrosse team traveled to Minisink Valley High School in a Warriors vs. Warriors match-up.

Contributing to Delaware Valley’s 12 to 11 overtime win was Mike Iuzzolino wit four goals and two assists, Philip Leslie with four goals, Colin McGarvey with two goals and one assist, Adam Myers with one goal and one assist, Tyler Husejnovic with one goal and one assist and Shaun Connally with one assist. Goalie Riley Smith made 16 saves.

Minisink Valley kept it close with Edward Odland and Chris Thorpe each scoring two goals and Keagan Welch and Keagan Adams contributing one goal apiece. Another goal was also scored by an unidentified player. The Minisink Valley goalie had four saves.