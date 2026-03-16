Delaware Valley High School girls wrestling caps impressive season

The sheer toughness and tremendous work ethic demonstrated by the members of the Delaware Valley High School girls wrestling program throughout the 2025-2026 season is definitely worth recognizing.

“The PIAA District 2 tournament, Coal Cracker Tournament, Central Region and State Championships stand out for me,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Evan Bates said. “Last year, we won the District 2 tournament, but after graduating nine seniors last year, we did not know how we were going to do in the district. We finished in second place as a team with three finalists, one champion and seven regional qualifiers.

“Kate Prior finished her season with another state-qualifying performance and a sixth place finish at states.’’

Prior was one of the leaders on the Warriors’ roster this winter season.

“Our captains, Kate Prior, Riley McHenry and Ella Smith, led the way as our leaders and made this a memorable season for all,’’ Bates said. “Our young wrestlers who are emerging leaders are Mya Viera, Taylor Yablonski and Keira Snyder. They stepped up in competitions and the practice, not just working hard and winning important matches, but they were also there to encourage their teammates.’’

Several wrestlers mentioned above stood out because of the steady improvements they made on the mat at every given opportunity, be it during practice or a match.

“Mya Viera, Kylie Pearce, Taylor Yablonski and Keira Snyder peeked at the end the season and surprised themselves and others with outstanding performances in the post season,’’ Bates said.

Delaware Valley posted three hard earned dual meet victories this year.

“The girls do not have a League tournament yet,’’ Bates said. “However, we finished second in the District and tenth out of 66 in the region.’’

The forward progression of girls and women’s wrestling in general is real and commendable. The Warriors in particular are doing their part to grow the sport.

“Watching some of our young girls improve in amazing ways at the end of the year and the interest many have in continuing to wrestle makes me optimistic for next year,’’ Bates said. “Girls’ wrestling is still a new and growing sport. It provides opportunities for girls to gain confidence in a way that nothing else does and our girls are paving the way for future generations. The future of Delaware Valley girls wrestling is bright thanks to our team, especially our leaders.’’