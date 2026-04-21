Delaware Valley High School raises $5K through Coaches vs. Cancer event

On Friday, Feb. 6, Delaware Valley High School hosted the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event. The evening’s festivities featured a boys/girls basketball doubleheader against Valley View. While cancer awareness is represented by many different colors, this year’s theme was a “Pink Out.”

The high school journalism team broadcasted their second High School Game Day event, and a raffle/silent auction was held throughout the evening.

The combined efforts of numerous students, staff, and members of the community resulted in $5,000 raised for the American Cancer Society. On Monday, March 30 Cindy Delaney from the American Cancer Society met with students and staff, who formally presented the organization with a check.

While donations across the region continue to be made, DV is expected to be one of the top fundraising schools in the area for this year’s event.