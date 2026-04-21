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Delaware Valley High School raises $5K through Coaches vs. Cancer event

Sports. Basketball double header featured a raffle/silent auction for the American Cancer Society.

Milford /
| 21 Apr 2026 | 07:19
    Back row - Justine Eichner (Iron Valley Real Estate Tri-State), Dr. Jayson Pope, coach Kris Holtzer, senior Ben Ioffe, senior Tyler Lombardo, junior Lucas Petersheim. Front row - Senior Julia Boronow, senior Angela Olsen, senior Adeline Handy, Cindy Delaney (American Cancer Society), junior Josie Lordi, junior Brooke Palmeri, Mrs. Krystine Thompson, coach Mikaela Smith, senior Brianna Waldron.
    Back row - Justine Eichner (Iron Valley Real Estate Tri-State), Dr. Jayson Pope, coach Kris Holtzer, senior Ben Ioffe, senior Tyler Lombardo, junior Lucas Petersheim. Front row - Senior Julia Boronow, senior Angela Olsen, senior Adeline Handy, Cindy Delaney (American Cancer Society), junior Josie Lordi, junior Brooke Palmeri, Mrs. Krystine Thompson, coach Mikaela Smith, senior Brianna Waldron. ( Photo provided.)

On Friday, Feb. 6, Delaware Valley High School hosted the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event. The evening’s festivities featured a boys/girls basketball doubleheader against Valley View. While cancer awareness is represented by many different colors, this year’s theme was a “Pink Out.”

The high school journalism team broadcasted their second High School Game Day event, and a raffle/silent auction was held throughout the evening.

The combined efforts of numerous students, staff, and members of the community resulted in $5,000 raised for the American Cancer Society. On Monday, March 30 Cindy Delaney from the American Cancer Society met with students and staff, who formally presented the organization with a check.

While donations across the region continue to be made, DV is expected to be one of the top fundraising schools in the area for this year’s event.