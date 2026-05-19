Delaware Valley wins district II AAA quarterfinal

The Delaware Valley High School boys lacrosse team advanced to the district II AAA semifinals vs Parkland next on May 19 at Emmaus, following their win over Northhampton.

Contributing to DV’s win was Tyler Husejnovic with one goal and two assists, Chris Devaney with two goals, Colin McGarvey with two goals, one assist, Mikey Iuzzolino with one goal, Adam Myers with one goal and Jude Yost with two assists. Goalie Riley Smith had 13 saves.

Northhampton’s efforts were aided by Ashton Dremock’s two goals, Parker Nagy’s one goal, Davyn Holland’s one goal and two assists, and Brady Woolslayer’s one goal. Goalie Cooper Fry made 12 saves.