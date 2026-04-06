DV softball readies for the season

Rest assured that the Delaware Valley High School softball program won’t underestimate any opponent on their challenging schedule this spring. But at the same time, any team underestimates the Warriors does so possibly to their own detriment.

Delaware Valley has a seemingly formidable mixture of experienced, varsity tested student athletes as well as some new faces to round out the lineup this season.

The Warriors are scheduled to host North Pocono on Tuesday, April 14.

“At the beginning of the season, each girl filled out a goal sheet with team goals and personal goals,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Ashdon Clark said. “I would like to see my team achieve every realistic personal goal they set for themselves and when that happens, team goals will fall into place.’’

Among the returning varsity players on the roster for the Warriors are Emma Weimer (senior, outfielder), Gabriela Stalhman (junior, catcher and short stop) and Holly Olcott (junior, pitcher and short stop).

Promising newcomers to the varsity lineup for Delaware Valley include Samantha Baumann (junior, third base), Hayleigh Buter (sophomore, pitcher and utility player), Brianna Rebman (sophomore, pitcher and outfielder), Gianna Lake (sophomore, outfielder), Hailey Burakowski (sophomore, utility player) and Fiona Weimer (sophomore, catcher and third base).

Leadership could very well prove to be a key component in favor of the Warriors this year.

“Team captains for this year are Gabriela Stahlman, Holly Olcott and Emma Weimer,’’ Clark said. “Samantha Baumann is another player who shows great leadership. Emma is our only senior this year.’’

Delaware Valley tallied 11 hard earned victories in 2025 and are looking forward to more hard work this year.

“This is definitely going to be a rebuilding season,’’ Clark said. “We have a very young and talented team that is learning how to compete individually and together as one team.’’

The Warriors will face several tough opponents on the local level this season.

“Our Division is highly competitive and offers many great programs,’’ Clark said. “Valley View, Abington, North Pocono and Wallenpaupack are always a great game. We had a successful season last year and are excited to continue that success this year.’’