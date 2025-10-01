DVHS tops Abington Heights 28-14

Delaware Valley is now beginning to assume their usual position as a Pocono area powerhouse. Can’t coronate them as a state power just yet, but a Pocono Powerhouse? For sure.

After suffering four losses to actual state powers (which in fact D.V. made a fine presentation of themselves in three of those games), only McKeesport was able to dominate them, so there is no shame there. The two top Pocono-rated teams this year were #1 North Pocono and #2 Abington Heights.

Perhaps Abington showed up Saturday, Sept. 27 intending on putting Delaware Valley in their place. But Delaware Valley played a great Delaware Valley-type of a ground and pound game. As a result their grind it out ground game was unstoppable. D.V. plowed through Abington for 287 yards - 175 of which were run by Mike Luzzolino, not counting the 30+ yarder that was called back. He did return a kickoff for about 97 yards and spent the evening bulldozing through Abington’s defense. Luzzolino posted two touchdowns as Abington had absolutely no answer for him.

Devin Estevez was not to shabby either. He ran for 99 yards and scored a touchdown.

As is always the case with D.V. football, this was a total team effort. The front line has improved and kept the quarterback well protected, well which allowed him to make some fine passes and one was for a touchdown.

The defense was stellar. They picked up three or four fumbles which helped them top Abington 28-14. It was all tied up at halftime 7-7, but D.V. put their noses to the grindstone and asserted their dominance through out the entire second half.

The stands erupted many times due to calls that went against D.V. several times as the crowd was on their feet insisting that It was a terrible call. One was against D.V. when their defender swatted down a pass and it was called pass interference.

When D.V. was in the end zone area once, an Abington player was clinging to the receiver. There was no call, and the screaming fans looked ready to storm the field. The officials thought better of it and ended up calling the foul.