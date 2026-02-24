ESU launches $1.1m track renovation campaign

The East Stroudsburg University Foundation, in partnership with the university’s department of athletics, has launched a $1.1 million campaign to renovate and resurface ESU’s indoor and outdoor track facilities and relocate the throws area, which is currently located across campus. The project is designed to provide safer, high-performance facilities for student-athletes while creating a lasting legacy for future generations. Thanks to strong donor support, the campaign has made significant progress and is now 90 percent toward its fundraising goal.

The outdoor track in Eiler-Martin Stadium will be rebuilt with a new NCAA-compliant surface, restored lane markings, upgraded drainage systems and enhanced safety features. Field event areas also will be improved, including a new pole vault box, a rebuilt sand pit for long jump and triple jump, a new high jump pit. The new throws area will be located next to the outdoor track on the former baseball field and will include new throwing circles, a new hammer cage and a javelin runway.

The indoor track in Koehler Fieldhouse will be revitalized with a smooth, high-performance surface, improved markings and safety zones, and conditions optimized for year-round training and competition. The renovations will create NCAA-certified facilities that support safer, faster and more competitive training environments.

Decades of heavy use have left both tracks with uneven surfaces, drainage issues, faded markings and aging equipment. These conditions affect athlete safety, recruitment and the university’s ability to host NCAA-level events. The campaign aims to address these challenges and ensure ESU’s track and field facilities remain competitive for years to come, and create a unified track and field venue where all events are held at the same location

“Our track and field program has a long tradition of excellence, and our student-athletes continue to uphold that standard every day,” said Rich Santoro, executive director of the ESU Foundation. “But our facilities no longer reflect that legacy, and the current conditions are not sustainable. This campaign is about creating safe, NCAA-compliant facilities that honor our past success and ensure we can support championship-level performance for generations to come.”

“To recruit and retain talented student-athletes, we have to provide training and competition facilities that are safe and NCAA-caliber,” said Allen Snook, director of athletics. “These upgrades are essential — not only for performance, but to keep our athletes healthy and allow ESU to host championship-level events.”

The campaign is spearheaded by a fundraising committee, a group of 29 alumni and friends helping to advance campaign goals through outreach, advocacy and philanthropic leadership. The committee is co-chaired by Joseph Koch (’88), who has spent 37 years coaching within ESU’s track and field programs, and Christopher Merli, who has dedicated 12 years to coaching and supporting the program.

The ESU Foundation is seeking support from alumni, parents, coaches and community members to help fund the project. Contributions may include cash gifts, pledges or planned gifts.

More information about the campaign, naming opportunities, and ways to contribute is available at https://shorturl.at/TXm5e.