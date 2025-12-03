ESU women’s rugby headed to championship

East Stroudsburg University’s Women’s Rugby club team will travel to Houston to play in the Division III national championships Dec. 6-7, after winning the South Regional in Georgetown, Delaware.

The Warriors earned the regional championship with a 48-12 win over SUNY-Cortland. They won their first game, 140-0, over Hofstra University. The team advanced to the regional by winning the Eastern Pennsylvania Rugby Union championship over Loyola University, 103-0.

In Houston, the Warriors will play Endicott College, champions of the East Region, in the national semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 6. In the other semifinal, Siena College (Midwest Region) takes on Colorado School of Mines (West Region). The semifinal winners will compete for the national championship on Sunday.