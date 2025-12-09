ESU women’s rugby team finishes third in championship

East Stroudsburg University’s Women’s Rugby club team traveled to Houston, Texas on Dec. 6 and 7 for the Division III National Championships where they finished an impressive third in the nation.

The Warriors first took on Endicott College - champions of the East Region and the top team in the country - in the semifinal. Although they put up a great defense, team captain Bethany Weise said five ESU players were injured in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Fortunately, the loss didn’t end the season. On Sunday Dec. 7, they beat Siena College 50-10 to clinch third place.

”It was a nice victory for us,” Weise said, adding that last year, the team finished fourth.

Their advancement to the regional game came after winning the Eastern Pennsylvania Rugby Union championship over Loyola University, 103-0.

As the semester will end soon, the athletes are taking some time away from training to prepare for final exams.

”But we’ll be back at it again soon,” Weise said. “Probably the first day after break.”