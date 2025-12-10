Girls basketball teams open season

Unfortunately, the DVHS Junior Varsity girls basketball team got their first bitter taste of defeat against Wyoming Valley West.

WVW came out in the first period all charged up. DV came out like they were sleeping walking. They fell 18 points behind before they woke up. They finally started to get in the game, but by then, the period was over they were down 6-22.

With each ensuing period, DV held their own. The half ended 28-39 as DV began closing the gap.

From the second period the game was an even battle but DV could not overcome that first period deficit.

It ended with WVW on top 43-53.

The top scorer for DV was Hailey Westidge with 15. Josie Lordi had 8 while Regan Donnelly and Cece Dickerson both put in 5 and four others had 2 points each.

The Varsity game was a different story as they came out ready to play. The first period they jumped out to a 17-7 lead, which they never relinquished. By halftime, D.V. was up 26- 12 and for all intents and purposes, the game was really over at that point. In the third period, the score was 39-16. The final score was 47-27.

Overall, these girls played a very technically clean and good game, but something that DV still needs to clean up is their passing. Some passes were made to a teammate while there were three other players all over her. Plays like that aways result in give aways. Once they address that, they could see another dozen points on the board.

One play that was a pure beauty was when Amanda Aragona stole the ball deep in Wyoming territory and then drove the entire court and made a pretty layup.

Top scorers were Aragona with 11 points, Leah Bird with 10, Krystina Orby scored 9, Brianna Waldron 7, and Jordan Dickerson 6.

These girls are playing a sweet game and they are a joy for the fans to watch.