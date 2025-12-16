Girls tie up Forest City

On Dec. 11, the Delaware Valley Girls Basketball teams delivered a pounding to Forest City.

During the junior varsity game, DVHS scored the first five points. They then give up several points to Forest City before they scored next nine points.

The first period had DV up 6-17. It was an omen of things to come.

In the second period the DV defense was stifling. Forest City couldn’t get a point while DV marched on. The half ended with DV up 8-31.

In the third period, the substitutions began and DV was up 20-40.

In the final period, they held Forest City scoreless. DV took the victory by a score of 20-53.

Hailey Westidge scored 13 and Kaitlyn Murphy 8. Kayla Snyder and Gianna Lake both had 7, and Eliza Padgett and Regan Donnelly hit for 6 each. Bella Waldron and Eva DeLauro got 2 apiece.

This was a total team effort and everyone got in the action and made their contribution.

The varsity game followed. The team has improved so much that they are amazing to watch.

Amanda Aragona looked like a pro on the court. She did a beautiful spinning move and got the basket and later got completely open and screamed for the ball. She got it and scored again while being fouled. She sunk the foul shot and then hit a couple of threes.

Krystina Orby is an absolute defensive monster. It is like she is glued to the opposing player, smothering them without committing any fouls. They can’t breath or score, but Orby managed to do both. On one play, she stole the ball, drove the entire court and put in a smothering layup.

Leah Bird does it all: defense, steals, blocks shots, and scores.

This team has become so smooth. Their passes are now spot on. Their defense is flawless and scoring is outstanding.

In the first period against Forest City, DV was up 22-3. By the second, it was 5- 37, in the it was 11-51. Riley Newton came into the game and all she did was block multiple shots while scoring at will.

The game ended with a score of 19-55. Amanda Aragona led the team with 19 while Krystina Orby and Leah Bird both had 10 each. Hailey Westidge, Jordan Dickerson and Brianna Waldron each had two points.