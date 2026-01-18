Leading by example

The competition on the high school wrestling mats right here in Pennsylvania is known, respected and indeed feared throughout the entire country by fans, coaches and in some cases athletes themselves who are all a part of this outstanding sport.

The Delaware Valley High School wrestling program is doing their part, and then some, to up hold that reputation.

Leading the way for the Warriors this season are the captains on the roster - JJ Segal and Zion Colon. Segal is a senior and Colon is a member of the junior class.

“Their commitment to the school and our community shows how they are leaders on and off the wrestling mat,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Lou DeLauro said. “We are an extremely young team this year and they have been positive role models for the team and always put the team’s needs over their individual needs. They make sure our wrestlers know the expectations of our program and ensure the culture is strong and thriving.’’

Through the midway point of January, both captains already have several noteworthy accomplishments.

“Zion Colon is 21-7 and was the Battle on The Delaware Champion,’’ DeLauro said. “He placed third in the Lackawanna League, eighth at the Hurricane Classic and was fifth at the Cumberland Valley Kick-off Classic. JJ Segal is 19-8 and was the Battle on the Delaware Champion. He placed second in the Lackawanna League, eighth in the Hurricane Classic and fifth at the Cumberland Valley Kick-off Classic.’’

Both leaders have improved in one very specific and important area of the sport.

“They are fine tuning all their skills and making sure they have a go to takedown,’’ DeLauro said.

Most notably, Colon and Segal are both strong academically.

“They are both B+/A student’s and show a positive example to all our student athletes,’’ DeLauro said.

It’s also very important to note the ways in which the captains help their teammates get better as wrestlers.

“We are a very young team, and they have been utilizing their past experience to make sure our wrestlers are aware of the level of competition coming up as well as reinforcing expectations,’’ DeLauro said. “They are always there for their teammates as it comes to helping them with technique, motivation, and advice.’’

Delaware Valley is scheduled to host Stroudsburg for a dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 5.