Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club holds annual Hoop Shoot contest

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club held its annual Hoop Shoot contest after school this year to raisr funds for local Rotary scholarships and book programs.

The Rotary Club thanks the Delaware Valley administration, elementary school staff, students and parents for taking the time out of their busy schedules to participate in the event.

Milford Matamoras Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday’s at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member, contact John at 610-662-5393 or come to a meeting.