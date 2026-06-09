Sports. DVHS athletes announce commitments to continue playing at collegiate level

Several Delaware Valley High School athletes will continue playing at the collegiate level, having announced their commitments to various colleges and universities.

The students named below have committed to athletics at the following colleges and universities:

Marywood University (D3)

Chris Devaney: lacrosse.

Francine Russo: track and field.

Jesse Hawke: baseball.

Kimberly Smyser: cross country and track and field.

Sussex County Community College (D2)

Carmella Ford: basketball

King’s College (D3)

Brielle Spears: field hockey.

John Llewellyn: cross country, track and field.

Riley Smith: lacrosse.

Millersville University (D2)

Emma Simmons: track and field.

Wilkes University (D3)

JJ Segal: wrestling.

Ursinus College (D3)

Kate Prior: wrestling.

Springfield College (D3)

Justin Estevez: football.

Northampton Community College (D3)

Jordan Dickerson: basketball.

Carnegie Mellon (D3)

Mike Iuzzolino: football.

Kutztown University (D2)

McKenzie Montgomery: acro and tumbling.

Vicely Cepeda: acrobatics and tumbling.

Moravian University (D3)

Tyler Lombardo: basketball.

Lesley University (D3)

Sasha Sheehan: soccer.

Penn College of Technology

Samantha Prisco: volleyball.