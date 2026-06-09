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Sports. DVHS athletes announce commitments to continue playing at collegiate level

Milford /
| 09 Jun 2026 | 04:24
    Brielle Spears signs her commitment to play field hockey at King’s College. Front row (L-R): Ashley Turs, Brielle Spears, and Scott Spears. Back row (L-R): Coach Hailey Vogel and sister Taylor Spears.
    Brielle Spears signs her commitment to play field hockey at King’s College. Front row (L-R): Ashley Turs, Brielle Spears, and Scott Spears. Back row (L-R): Coach Hailey Vogel and sister Taylor Spears. ( Photo provided.)
    Carmella Ford commits to playing basketball at Sussex County Community College.Front row (L-R): Sarah Pflanz, Carmella Ford, and Mike Pflanz. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Marisa Balcarcel, head coach Mikaela Smith, and assistant coach Mark DePolito.
    Carmella Ford commits to playing basketball at Sussex County Community College.Front row (L-R): Sarah Pflanz, Carmella Ford, and Mike Pflanz. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Marisa Balcarcel, head coach Mikaela Smith, and assistant coach Mark DePolito. ( Photo provided.)
    Chris Devaney signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): CJ Devaney, Chris Devaney, and Megan Smith. Back row (L-R): Head coach Dan Gonzalez, assistant coach Josh Balcarcel, and former head coach Jeff Krasulski.
    Chris Devaney signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): CJ Devaney, Chris Devaney, and Megan Smith. Back row (L-R): Head coach Dan Gonzalez, assistant coach Josh Balcarcel, and former head coach Jeff Krasulski. ( Photo provided.)
    Emma Simmons commits to continue her track and field career at Millersville University. Front row (L-R): Michael Simmons, Emma Simmons, and Heather Simmons. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Declan Carroll and head coach Nick Quaglia.
    Emma Simmons commits to continue her track and field career at Millersville University. Front row (L-R): Michael Simmons, Emma Simmons, and Heather Simmons. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Declan Carroll and head coach Nick Quaglia. ( Photo provided.)
    Jesse Hawke commits to playing baseball at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): Brother Lawson Hawke, Jesse Hawke, and Beth Hawke. Back row (L-R): Athletic director and former coach Sean Giblin and head coach Mike Murray.
    Jesse Hawke commits to playing baseball at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): Brother Lawson Hawke, Jesse Hawke, and Beth Hawke. Back row (L-R): Athletic director and former coach Sean Giblin and head coach Mike Murray. ( Photo provided.)
    JJ Segal signs his letter of intent to continue wrestling at Wilkes University. Front row (L-R): Steve Segal, JJ Segal, and Esfe Segal. Back row (L-R): Head coach Lou DeLauro and assistant coach Nick Irwin.
    JJ Segal signs his letter of intent to continue wrestling at Wilkes University. Front row (L-R): Steve Segal, JJ Segal, and Esfe Segal. Back row (L-R): Head coach Lou DeLauro and assistant coach Nick Irwin. ( Photo provided.)
    John Llewellyn commits to cross country and track and field at King’s College. Front row (L-R): Sabrina Llewellyn, John Llewellyn, and John Llewellyn. Back row (L-R): Head coach Keith Fitzpatrick, assistant coach Justin Roselli, and track coach Audrey Dennis.
    John Llewellyn commits to cross country and track and field at King’s College. Front row (L-R): Sabrina Llewellyn, John Llewellyn, and John Llewellyn. Back row (L-R): Head coach Keith Fitzpatrick, assistant coach Justin Roselli, and track coach Audrey Dennis. ( Photo provided.)
    Francine Russo commits to continuing her track and field career at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): Nino Russo, Francine Russo, and Robin Russo. Back row (L-R): Brother Robert Russo, coach Ciara Bergmann, head coach Nick Quaglia, and coach Mikaela Smith.
    Francine Russo commits to continuing her track and field career at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): Nino Russo, Francine Russo, and Robin Russo. Back row (L-R): Brother Robert Russo, coach Ciara Bergmann, head coach Nick Quaglia, and coach Mikaela Smith. ( Photo provided.)
    Jordan Dickerson signs her letter of intent to play at Northampton Community College. Front row (L-R): Mike Dickerson, Jordan Dickerson, and Maria Dickerson. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Marisa Balcarcel, head coach Mikaela Smith, and assistant coach Mark DePolito.
    Jordan Dickerson signs her letter of intent to play at Northampton Community College. Front row (L-R): Mike Dickerson, Jordan Dickerson, and Maria Dickerson. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Marisa Balcarcel, head coach Mikaela Smith, and assistant coach Mark DePolito. ( Photo provided.)
    Justin Estevez will continue playing football at Springfield College. Front row (L-R): Faron Soto, Justin Estevez, and Melissa Soto. Back row (L-R): Brother Devin Estevez and head coach Keith Olsommer
    Justin Estevez will continue playing football at Springfield College. Front row (L-R): Faron Soto, Justin Estevez, and Melissa Soto. Back row (L-R): Brother Devin Estevez and head coach Keith Olsommer ( Photo provided.)
    Kate Prior signs her letter of intent to wrestle at Ursinus College. Front row (L-R): Becky Prior, Kate Prior, and Thomas Prior. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Karley May, brother Tom Prior, head coach Evan Bates, and coach Adalyn Ross.
    Kate Prior signs her letter of intent to wrestle at Ursinus College. Front row (L-R): Becky Prior, Kate Prior, and Thomas Prior. Back row (L-R): Assistant coach Karley May, brother Tom Prior, head coach Evan Bates, and coach Adalyn Ross. ( Photo provided.)
    Kimberly Smyser will continue her cross country and track and field career at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): Jennifer Smyser, Kimberly Smyser, Michael Smyser, and brother Owen Smyser. Back row (L-R): Sister Lindsey Smyser, head coach Keith Fitzpatrick, assistant coach Justin Roselli, and track coach Audrey Dennis.
    Kimberly Smyser will continue her cross country and track and field career at Marywood University. Front row (L-R): Jennifer Smyser, Kimberly Smyser, Michael Smyser, and brother Owen Smyser. Back row (L-R): Sister Lindsey Smyser, head coach Keith Fitzpatrick, assistant coach Justin Roselli, and track coach Audrey Dennis. ( Photo provided.)
    McKenzie Montgomery signs her letter of intent to continue her acro and tumbling career at Kutztown University. Front row (L-R): Jessica Montgomery, McKenzie Montgomery, and Ken Montgomery. Back row: Head coach Jen Marchetti.
    McKenzie Montgomery signs her letter of intent to continue her acro and tumbling career at Kutztown University. Front row (L-R): Jessica Montgomery, McKenzie Montgomery, and Ken Montgomery. Back row: Head coach Jen Marchetti.
    Mike Iuzzolino announces his commitment to play football at Carnegie Mellon. Front row (L-R): Jeanine Iuzzolino, Mike Iuzzolino, and Michael Iuzzolino. Back row (L-R): Brother Matteo and head coach Keith Olsommer.
    Mike Iuzzolino announces his commitment to play football at Carnegie Mellon. Front row (L-R): Jeanine Iuzzolino, Mike Iuzzolino, and Michael Iuzzolino. Back row (L-R): Brother Matteo and head coach Keith Olsommer. ( Photo provided.)
    Riley Smith signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at King’s College. Front row (L-R): Angela Smith, Riley Smith, and Christopher Smith. Back row (L-R): Brother Brody Smith, head coach Dan Gonzalez, assistant coach Jesse Jayne, and former coach Jeff Krasulski.
    Riley Smith signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at King’s College. Front row (L-R): Angela Smith, Riley Smith, and Christopher Smith. Back row (L-R): Brother Brody Smith, head coach Dan Gonzalez, assistant coach Jesse Jayne, and former coach Jeff Krasulski. ( Photo provided.)
    Samantha Prisco signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at Penn College of Technology. Front row (L-R): Amy Prisco, Samantha Prisco, and Sal Prisco. Back row (L-R): Club coach Shawn, club coach Davian, head coach Karley May, and coach Adam Holdredge.
    Samantha Prisco signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at Penn College of Technology. Front row (L-R): Amy Prisco, Samantha Prisco, and Sal Prisco. Back row (L-R): Club coach Shawn, club coach Davian, head coach Karley May, and coach Adam Holdredge. ( Photo provided.)
    Sasha Sheehan commits to playing soccer at Lesley University. Front row (L-R): Felicia Sheehan and Sasha Sheehan. Back row (L-R): Club coach Derek Eversdyke, assistant coach Jeff Luhrs, and head coach Kevin Quinn.
    Sasha Sheehan commits to playing soccer at Lesley University. Front row (L-R): Felicia Sheehan and Sasha Sheehan. Back row (L-R): Club coach Derek Eversdyke, assistant coach Jeff Luhrs, and head coach Kevin Quinn. ( Photo provided.)
    Tyler Lombardo signs his letter of intent to play basketball at Moravian University. Front row (L-R): Thomas Lombardo, Tyler Lombardo, and Cassie Napier. Back row: Head coach Kris Holtzer
    Tyler Lombardo signs his letter of intent to play basketball at Moravian University. Front row (L-R): Thomas Lombardo, Tyler Lombardo, and Cassie Napier. Back row: Head coach Kris Holtzer ( Photo provided.)
    Vicely Cepeda will continue her acro and tumbling career at Kutztown University. Front row (L-R): Vili Cepeda, Vicely Cepeda, and brother Zion Colon. Back row: Head coach Jen Marchetti
    Vicely Cepeda will continue her acro and tumbling career at Kutztown University. Front row (L-R): Vili Cepeda, Vicely Cepeda, and brother Zion Colon. Back row: Head coach Jen Marchetti

Several Delaware Valley High School athletes will continue playing at the collegiate level, having announced their commitments to various colleges and universities.

The students named below have committed to athletics at the following colleges and universities:

Marywood University (D3)

Chris Devaney: lacrosse.

Francine Russo: track and field.

Jesse Hawke: baseball.

Kimberly Smyser: cross country and track and field.

Sussex County Community College (D2)

Carmella Ford: basketball

King’s College (D3)

Brielle Spears: field hockey.

John Llewellyn: cross country, track and field.

Riley Smith: lacrosse.

Millersville University (D2)

Emma Simmons: track and field.

Wilkes University (D3)

JJ Segal: wrestling.

Ursinus College (D3)

Kate Prior: wrestling.

Springfield College (D3)

Justin Estevez: football.

Northampton Community College (D3)

Jordan Dickerson: basketball.

Carnegie Mellon (D3)

Mike Iuzzolino: football.

Kutztown University (D2)

McKenzie Montgomery: acro and tumbling.

Vicely Cepeda: acrobatics and tumbling.

Moravian University (D3)

Tyler Lombardo: basketball.

Lesley University (D3)

Sasha Sheehan: soccer.

Penn College of Technology

Samantha Prisco: volleyball.