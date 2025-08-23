Volleyball team ready to roll

For sports fans who enjoy competition that provides virtually non-stop action, it’s welcome news that the high school volleyball season has now arrived.

Locally, the Delaware Valley High School girls volleyball program is prepared to compete to the best of their abilities at all times on the court this year.

The Warriors are slated to host Wyoming Valley West on Thursday, Sept. 4.

“We hit some roadblocks last season, losing to Hazelton, Lake Lehman, Holy Redeemer, Berwick and Williamsport in the Sub Regional,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Karley May said. “I would like to see us go undefeated like we did a few years ago. I think this group has the dimension and depth to do it.’’

Returning varsity experienced student athletes for the Warriors this season include: Brianna Waldron (senior, middle hitter); Emiley Hughes (senior, middle hitter); Samantha Prisco (senior, right side hitter); Sophia Collman (senior, outside hitter); Kate Prior (senior, libero); Cecelia Dickerson (junior, outside hitter); and Makayley Hughes (sophomore, setter).

Among the promising newcomers to the varsity roster are: Paris Machado (junior, outside hitter); Layla Hickok (junior, defensive specialist); Kayla Snyder (sophomore, defensive specialist); and Peyton Machado (sophomore, right side hitter).

“I will definitely be looking to my five seniors to lead the team this year on and off the court,’’ May said. “We have a lot of underclassmen on the team that I know really look up to them, so as long as they continue doing what they’ve done for the past four years, we’ll be set. They bring joy and excitement every day, and that just radiates down through the whole gym, both JV and varsity.

“...Setter [Makayley Hughes] is only a sophomore and has absolutely asserted herself in the League and our team. She is the youngest setter I think Delaware Valley may have ever had,” May added.

The Warriors finished with an overall record of 12-5 in 2024. They face a challenging schedule this year, yet have very high hopes.

Coach May said Berwick and Holy Redeemer are among the top teams to beat on the schedule this fall.

“I really think we can go undefeated and reclaim the league title as well as win that Sub Regional again,’’ May said. “We should win the District again.”