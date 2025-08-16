Warriors field hockey ready to rebuild

The Delaware Valley High School field hockey team will face competition that will only go from tough to tougher throughout the course of the 2025 season.

That’s exactly why the Warriors are working hard and smart in all facets of the sport to be as prepared as possible for the challenges that await them on the field this fall.

Delaware Valley is scheduled to begin with a home contest versus Holy Redeemer on Sept. 5.

“Capitalizing on offensive corners is a priority for us this season,’’ head coach Marielle Cohen said. “Additionally, giving up few defensive corners will be important as well. Other than circle play, we are hoping to see a cohesive unit on the field.’’

Among the key returning varsity experienced student athletes looking to help the Warriors achieve their goals this year are Ella Smith (senior, defender), Jordyn Ciarelli (junior, forward) and Savannah Liz (junior, midfielder).

“Ella Smith and Savannah Liz are our two strongest leaders both on and off the field,’’ Cohen said. “I hope they continue to guide younger players, helping them learn the game as well as hone their skills. Also, we’re hoping to integrate a large number of freshmen into the team and their leadership abilities are a major factor in that.’’

Promising newcomers hoping to have a positive impact on the varsity level for the Warriors include Madison Caruso (junior, forward), Haleigh McHugh (sophomore, midfielder), Grace Eby (sophomore, forward), CeCe Hazard (freshman), Gabby Baker (freshman), and freshman Amaya Ruiz.

Last season, the Warriors tallied eight overall victories against a considerably strong schedule.

This season, Delaware Valley competes in the Wyoming Valley Conference (Division 1) along with Crestwood, Abington Heights, Hazleton Area, Lackawanna Trail, Honesdale, Lake-Lehman, Wyoming Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Valley West.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Wyoming Valley West on Sept. 8, travel to play Abington Heights on Sept. 10, host Lackawanna Trail on Sept. 15, travel to face Hazelton Area on Sept. 17, host Wyoming Seminary on Sept. 22 and host Honesdale on Sept. 29.

“We lost seven of our 11 starters, so I anticipate this will be a rebuilding year,’’ Cohen said.