Celebrating School Bus Driver Appreciation Day

No matter where you’re from, all of us have shared one common experience: we’ve all ridden on a school bus at one point in our lives. That’s why on the fourth Tuesday in April, we celebrate School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. Originating in California, the day was officially recognized by the state in 2009. Since then, the holiday has spread across the country, turning into a national day of recognition.

While the holiday is relatively recent, the earliest school bus drivers date back to the early 20th century, when transportation for students looked far different from what it does today. In many rural communities, children traveled to school by horse-drawn wagons, often navigating long distances in tough conditions. Over time, those early efforts evolved into the modern yellow school bus we recognize today.

But while the buses themselves have changed, the responsibility of those behind the wheel has remained just as important. Every day, school bus drivers are entrusted with the safety of our children. They are often the first face a student sees in the morning and the last one they see before returning home. Beyond transportation, they provide consistency, structure and even a sense of comfort for students who rely on that daily routine.

Their job is not an easy one. School bus drivers navigate busy roads, unpredictable weather, tight schedules and the challenge of ensuring order and safety among dozens of students, all at the same time. They do this with patience, professionalism and a deep sense of responsibility that too often goes unnoticed.

In communities across our state, we are fortunate to have dedicated drivers who go above and beyond. They learn students’ names, look out for their well-being and take pride in playing a small but meaningful role in their lives. For many children, a kind word or familiar smile from their bus driver can make all the difference in their day.

That is why School Bus Driver Appreciation Day matters. It gives us a moment to pause and recognize the individuals who keep our students safe day in and day out. It is a chance to say thank you for the early mornings, the long routes and the unwavering commitment to our communities.

So this week, I encourage everyone to take a moment to show their appreciation. Whether it is a simple thank you, a note of gratitude or a gesture of recognition, let’s make sure these hardworking individuals know just how much they are valued.

Karl Brabenec

NYS Assembly, 98th District