Constable ashamed of Reilly

| 23 May 2025 | 04:06

    To the Editor

    As a Constable of Pike County, I am rather disturbed on the reaction of, John Reilly, highway superintendent.

    If one does not wish for someone not to enter a property, one should post, No Trespassing signs, on the property. What if Jehovah Witness, or someone taking a survey came to his door, would he have shot them also? As an elected official you should expect a solicitation form the public, you are supported by the voters. Shame on you John, if I were to serve you court papers, would you shoot me also?

    Timothy Haken,

    Milford