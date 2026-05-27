Letter to the Editor: 250

Three numbers creating a national hoopla to celebrate. Over a decade ago Gilens and Page shared their study about economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial influence on our politics, more than us the individual. In respect to Memorial Day and our sacrificed fallen, I will dissect the next holiday’s numeric representation of 250.

The first number in 250, we have two political parties. Our elected align to their party line. The elected who color outside their party line get silenced, cancelled, censured or mysteriously removed. The number two, in politics, is exactly what our toddlers see number two as.

When I think of five (the middle number in 250), my mind recalls giving another the high five. During youth, high fiving was fun, signs of success and sharing positively wins or achievements. Now, we see the opposite. We negatively bad mouth the loser, or the winner if we lose. The high five is replaced with middle finger salutes.

Now zero, the final number in 250. As we age, we learn we have zero control over most things impacting life. Most elected see us as zero. We have thousands of words to say, yet zero is heard.

Summarily, in our next holiday we celebrate having two worthless political parties. We continue replacing high fives with middle finger salutes. We sadly, see we are zero or nothing to those who represent us. So, if you want to celebrate 250, my suggestion is to change the numbers. Redo the current math and calculate our joint futures. Darwinism, elitism, equality or vitriolic nonsense are some solutions.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township