Letter to the Editor: Candace Malala for Mayor

To the Editor:

As longtime residents of Milford (43 years!), we gladly endorse Candace Mahala for Mayor of Milford. She’s smart, skilled, dedicated, qualified. And we particularly value her non-partisan approach to keeping Milford safe, along with her support for our local businesses. Her ‘work without politics’ approach is best for ALL Milford residents.

And what a great story: moving home to Milford with her family, and now willing and able to serve her community in this way. Please vote for Candace. As our neighbor said after meeting with her recently, “She’s is a breath of fresh air.”

Chuck and Celeste O’Neil

Milford