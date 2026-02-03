Letter to the Editor: Check your own propane levels

To the editor:

I’m writing to you today in hopes of spreading awareness for our local community. Companies such as Keystone Propane have let many Milford and surrounding families without propane during the largest storm of a decade and are not fast tracking any way to fix it.

I have been a resident here for four years and have been with the same propane company the entire time. I am an automatic delivery customer, meaning, they are in charge of monitoring my propane levels and coming to fill my tank. Well, my family is going on over a month since someone has came to fill our tank and this past Sunday morning, we woke up to a freezing cold house.

When I called to address this issue, I was told, “Do you know how many customers we have?” subsequently telling me that my house, with my two children, are nothing to them. They are only concerned with pipes freezing to protect themselves from getting sued. It has now been over three days since I had my first conversation with this company and no one has come to fill our tank. When speaking to one of the managers over the phone, he admitted himself that the company has left a huge number of homes without propane and they are scrambling to fix the issue without offering anything to customers in return other than a bad attitude.

I want to warn families all over, even if they are on automatic delivery to check their own levels, call ahead, get ahead of the game and be aware that Keystone Propane does not have your best interests at heart.

Alyssa Trone

Milford