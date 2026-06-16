Letter to the Editor: Congratulations to the Delaware Valley High School Class of 2026

Our Milford American Legion Post 139 Family congratulates all of the students of Delaware Valley High School Class of 2026. We wish them all the very best with their future endeavors. Our Legion Family was very happy to support chosen students through essay submissions we receive annually, allowing us to honor several graduates with various scholarships to assist their continued education. This also is made possible with the help and support of our Pike Community. When you see us out on our fundraising campaigns, this is what gives our members inspiration to give back!

Veteran’s are our priority along with us also supporting the DVHS Scholarship program. At senior events, such as our annual Thanksgiving dinner, we provide 450-plus meals every year through deliveries and dining in our beautiful renovated hall. Our Christmas campaigns for Geno Merli, Toys for Kids, support for our local Food Pantry, PC Humane Society, HRC, Tunnel to Towers to name a few we give back to. Remember our Veterans continue to serve everyday along with our Auxiliary, Legion Riders and SAL family.



See you soon at our upcoming Fundraiser Events- Tricky Tray, Clambake, Pig Roast. Yard Sale. Again good luck DV Class of 2026.

Dawn- Anne Fugger,

Auxiliary Unit 139 President