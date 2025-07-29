Letter to the Editor: Cultivated meat research funding needed

To the editor:

Any of our political leaders who are concerned about climate change - which ought to be all of them - should support increased public funding for cultivated meat research. For those who are unaware, the new protein is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. Scientists believe, when the technology is fully developed, cultivated meat will require a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions that slaughtered meat does.

Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate change, an inconvenient truth serious environmentalists must reckon with. Cellular agriculture represents a scalable solution to this problem. Ecologically-conscious politicians at the state and federal level should allocate more government money toward cultivated-meat development. Let’s establish cellular-agriculture research centers at universities across the country.

Jon Hochschartner

Granby, Conn.