Letter to the Editor: Elect Kuemerle for DV School Board

To the Editor:

This election for Delaware Valley School Board will be instrumental in setting the agenda and direction for the school district in coming years. That is why I will be voting only for Joe Kuemerle.

As a life-long educator and someone who has worked with Joe on community programs, in my opinion he has the skills, perspective and experience that will positively affect policies and decisions of the School Board. More importantly, he has the ability to bring our diverse community together for the benefit of all of our students as they seek academic success and the ability to move forward in their adult professions with social interactive and critical thinking skills.

I urge DV School District voters to elect Joe Kuemerle for DVSD School Board on Nov. 4.

Edwin Gragert

Milford Township