Letter to the Editor: Equality means citizens hold the power

Last week’s Letter to the Editor, “Vote Democracy” is correct about the misconception among us. Our Constitution was written hundreds of years ago by white males whose democracy believed only they, and not their wives nor their slaves, had the right to vote.

Equality means citizens hold the power, not billionaires who own social media platforms that can sway public opinions any direction they wish. Freedom means people can speak, write and meet freely, not be sued by thin-skinned politicians, or be shot by ICE agents.

Don’t be scared by fear-mongers who throw out the word socialism. True democracy means the government works for the people. Citizens of every developed country enjoy universal healthcare except in America, the richest country. Americans go bankrupt if they suffer a major illness. Universal healthcare is not socialism. It is good government.

Your vote is for spending our tax dollars on taking care of our healthcare, education, social services that benefit all of us. If that is too scary, then your vote will be for wasting tax dollars on billion-dollar bombs dropped all over the world, causing shortages and higher prices.

Richard Ryan

Matamoras