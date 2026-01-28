Letter to the Editor: Finding balance

To the Editor:

Since 2023, the Pike County Commissioners have reviewed and signed an annual agreement allowing the Milford Farmers Market to use a portion of the Administration Building parking lot for the seasonal market held on Sundays from May through October. Proper insurance was required, no fees were charged, and it was understood that consideration of the arrangement’s renewal would occur each year.

This year, after much thought and discussion, the Commissioners chose not to engage in a new agreement for the 2026 market season. No eviction occurred as the Milford Farmers Market has no legal claim on use of the Administration Building parking lot.

The Pike County Administration Building is a government-owned and -operated facility maintained by the tax dollars of citizens throughout the county; and it is the role of the Commissioners to serve the entire county.

The Commissioners support local commerce and sustainable economic growth. Every business and landowner has the right to operate and prosper within the legally designated guidelines and zoning.

Farmers’ markets play an important role in our communities. When they focus on their core purpose of giving local farmers a place to sell fresh produce and genuine farm products, they strengthen agriculture, preserve open space, and connect residents directly with the people who grow their food. That mission deserves support.

At the same time, it is reasonable and worthwhile to ask how farmers’ markets can continue to grow without unintentionally disadvantaging the small brick-and-mortar businesses that form the backbone of our towns.

In some places, farmers’ markets have drifted beyond their purpose. What were once produce-focused markets now often include vendors selling coffee, breakfast sandwiches, wine, olive oil, and other manufactured products rather than fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables. These are products already sold every day by local brick-and-mortar businesses that depend on consistent customer traffic to survive.

That shift creates a serious imbalance that warrants consideration, even if it does drive some foot traffic into stores occasionally.

Although most vendors at expanded farmers’ markets are hardworking small-scale entrepreneurs, and their efforts deserve respect, local storefront businesses operate year-round. They employ residents, pay rent or property taxes, cover utilities and insurance, comply with regulations, and shoulder the risk of slow seasons and bad weather. They are part of the fabric of the community – not only economically, but civically. These are the businesses that sponsor youth sports, donate to fire department fundraisers, support charities, and show up when the community needs help.

Pop-up vendors at expanded farmers’ markets within a town operate under a different model. They arrive for a few hours on a weekend, set up tents, sell their products, and leave. They do not bear many of the ongoing costs and obligations that permanent businesses must carry. While many are well-intentioned entrepreneurs adhering to the applicable rules, they do not make the same long-term investments in the community.

When government promotes or subsidizes markets that allow non-farm vendors, it unintentionally places permanent local businesses at a disadvantage. That is not fair competition, and it is not sound economic policy.

This concern is not anti-farmer, nor is it anti-community. On the contrary, it is rooted in protecting the businesses that anchor our towns and employ our neighbors. Supporting farmers does not require undercutting local cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and specialty shops that operate on a daily basis throughout the year.

Of course, Milford residents and brick-and-mortar businesses have the right and opportunity to create a suitable location for the Milford Farmers Market that meets their needs.

Government should be careful not to favor short-term pop-up commerce over long-term community investment. Farmers’ markets should remain focused on farmers and true farm products. When they do, they fulfill a valuable role and deserve public backing.

This does not need to be an either-or choice. Supporting farmers and supporting local businesses are both essential to a healthy local economy. These should not be competing goals. They should go hand in hand.

The challenge is finding the right balance.

Matthew M. Osterberg, Pike County Commissioner Chairman

Ronald R. Schmalzle, Pike County Commissioner Vice Chairman