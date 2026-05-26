Letter to the Editor: Friends over beliefs

A couple weeks ago, I read Kevin Holian’s letter to the editor titled ‘Pike lost friends’. I want to double down on his words about friendship lost over political/global issues and beliefs.

I’ve felt passionate about this in my adult life, and urgently since 2020.

Our friends and family are worth more than our opinions. We need loved ones around us, to be closer in this isolating culture driven by our phones. We even need strangers and acquaintances and real human interaction more, showing respect to each other.

Having differing opinions is fine. It’s a step below the kindness, friendship and respect we show each other as neighbors, friends and family. What news comes from outside is worth less than the love and understanding shared from within, shared with the people we have no degrees of separation from. Too much value is placed on the information spun to us from a screen, manufactured to steal attention, and then used to hurt the real people in our lives.

I traveled in over 20 countries for many years of my life, meeting all types of people. I lived as a minority in several populations for years. We are all much more alike than different.

I wish everyone a good day and send my appreciation to the majority of readers who I know are doing their best each day to be good people and build better lives.

Ryan Smith