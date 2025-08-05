Letter to the Editor: Hate is hate

To the Editor:

I agree with a recent letter to the editor about hate speech and discrimination, but it seems to miss the bigger picture. Hate is hate, what’s race got to do with it?

Rather than narrowing it down to racism, hatred and intolerance is much bigger than Black and white or ethnicity. It is a vicious cycle that also includes hatred of the uniform, a pre-judgment (prejudice) of a mass of people based on the actions of a few.

There is hatred against many due to their religious beliefs, beliefs that may be held by both lack and white individuals, no racism there – but there is hate. There is currently a wave of hatred along political party lines – parties that hold both Black and white constituents, no racism there – but there is hate. The LBGTQ+ community is another example of wanton hatred, yet there are Black, white, and brown members of this community – no racism there, only hate.

We cannot as a society continue to stoke the fires of hate under the banner of racism exclusively. In the absence of hate there is tolerance and acceptance. In the absence of hate there is empathy and understanding. In the absence of hate there is no racism.

It is only when we as a people can be allowed to express our individual, personal life experiences without imposing a generalized opinion of any group of people, and without fear of being labeled a racist, can we begin to focus more on treating one another with the dignity and respect we each deserve.

Anita Hauschild

Port Jervis