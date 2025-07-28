Letter to the Editor: Hate speech and discrimination

To the Editor:

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) addresses hate speech and discrimination in their policies and practices. As a general principle, PMVB is committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors and members of the community, consistent with broader state policies on non-discrimination in areas like public accommodations. In essence, the PMVB takes a stance against hate speech and discrimination, particularly concerning content on their social media and in relation to their photography and video policies.

The Human Relations Commission for 70 years has been that one organization in Pennsylvania who’s had the responsibility as its primary charge to get rid of hate, to pull those weeds out and destroy them, and to plant seeds of peace, love, tolerance, and folks coming together accepting everyone and seeing their humanity.

There are things in our possession to fight hatred, fight Islamophobia, to fight antisemitism, to fight racism, and to fight all of the isms which are infecting the body of America increasingly by the day. And so, the good news is that we as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the cradle of American freedom and liberty, not only are we in possession of a book that has something in, but we also have something in ourselves. We have grit, we have determination, we have a body of laws, and we have a long-storied history of fighting like hell when heaven deserves a shot.

Yet, in Pike County, we ignore discussions on hate. An article from 2008 mentions a photograph showing Ku Klux Klansmen in Matamoras, Pike County, and discusses the presence of racism and gang activity in the Poconos region, including gang graffiti in Pike County townships. Patriot Front, identified by the Anti-Defamation League as responsible for a large percentage of white supremacist propaganda nationally, has two large chapters in Pennsylvania, and was reported distributing material in Pike County in Sept. 2021. In November 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Black man who alleged racist abuse and excessive force by correctional officers, including being choked and called a racial slur while in restraints.

These examples indicate a mixed picture regarding hate in Pike County. While community leaders have issued statements against hate and some local initiatives promote inclusivity, incidents of white supremacist activity and allegations of racially motivated violence suggest that issues related to hate and discrimination continue to exist.

We are in our 250th year as an independent nation, yet, we continue to see anyone who is different, who has an opposing view, or challenges the county elected get silenced. We need to pray and hope by July 4, 2026 something changes and that change is that Pike embraces Love more than Hate.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township