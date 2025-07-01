Letter to the editor: Help for Kyle

I recently received a gofundme from Kyle Moon, who is a member of the Milford community.

I am in Florida but I previously lived near Sullivan County and know how close some people in the area are to losing everything. I am just a concerned person that reached out to Kyle. I’ve talked with him extensively.

Kyle is a single father to a 19 month old. The baby’s mother is incarcerated. Kyle walks six miles a day to get the baby to and from daycare. He is currently looking for an inexpensive, safe vehicle to get his son to daycare and him to his job. He’s told me that he misses working. Once he has a safe vehicle, he has a job to go back to.

Kyle has a history of intergenerational poverty, drug abuse, crime and incarceration. His convictions were many ago.

He was also recently hospitalized adding to this already difficult situation.

He has completely turned his life around for his son.

His life is his son.

I’ve reached out to some local agencies - a priest at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus - to see if they can help Kyle secure a vehicle. I haven’t heard back from either organization at the time I am writing this letter. Kyle has no support from family. They are struggling, too, and he does not associate with many people in Milford because they are from his past and he’s a new person.

Basically, Kyle wants to work, wants to take care of his son the best way possible, and he needs a safe car to do these things. I’ve been donating and sharing his campaign in hopes he will get more donations.

Find his gofundme here for context.