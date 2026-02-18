Letter to the Editor: In support of Bresnahan

To the Editor:

Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) is a proud, blue-collar region built by people who work with their hands, show up every day, and understand what it means to earn a living the hard way. That’s why so many of us feel that Mayor Paige Cognetti simply does not represent who we are.

Mayor Cognetti may have an impressive resumé, but she is a West Coast liberal with a Harvard education whose background and worldview are far removed from the lived experience of most families in NEPA. This is not an attack on education or ambition, but rather a recognition that representation matters.

Our community deserves leaders who understand firsthand the challenges of small businesses, construction workers, and working families trying to get ahead. That’s why I’m supporting Rob Bresnahan for Congress.

Before serving our region, Rob built up his family construction company and turned it into a successful business. He knows what it means to meet payroll, navigate regulations, and grow something from the ground up. He understands this area because he has lived it and worked in it.

NEPA doesn’t need a polished outsider telling us what’s best for us. We need blue-collar representation that reflects our values, our work ethic, and our way of life. Rob Bresnahan is that candidate.

Peter Quaglia

Tyler Hill, Pa.