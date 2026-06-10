Letter to the Editor: Make screenings easier

If we truly want to save more lives from cancer here in Pennsylvania, we need to make it easier for people to get screened.

Colorectal cancer is the clearest example of why early screening matters. When found early, before it spreads, colorectal cancer survival rates are as high as 91 percent. But Pennsylvanians aren’t catching it early enough, and well over 2,000 Pennsylvanians are estimated to die from this terrible disease this year. For anyone who has lost a family member to cancer like I did, this is personal. If we want to make a dent in colorectal cancer deaths in the Commonwealth, the real challenge is not just reminding people to get screened. That’s why I was excited to see that the American Cancer Society has updated its colorectal cancer screening guidelines to include a new blood test option.

The Shield test by Guardant Health is the first blood test approved by the FDA as a primary screening option for colorectal cancer in adults 45 and older who are at average risk. For someone who has put off screening or felt unsure about talking to their doctor, having an easy blood test option could be what finally gets them screened.If you or someone you love has delayed getting screened, now is a good time to talk with your doctor about your options. Increasing screening rates in Pennsylvania doesn’t just mean fewer cancers; it also means more families have a fighting chance at beating it.

Kim DeMatteo-MacDonald

Olyphant, Pa.