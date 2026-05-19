Letter to the editor: Now listing: several acres of grass

There’s a phrase people use: “touch grass.” For readers unfamiliar, it means to step away from the screen, take a breath and regain some perspective.

Lately, it seems some need more than a patch. They need acres.

Matamoras recently saw public frustration spill onto social media over a fireworks show not being allowed to move forward this year. Disappointment is understandable. Fireworks are fun. Traditions matter. Families look forward to community events. But disappointment does not excuse turning social media into a stage for outrage and personal attacks.

Allow me to offer a listing:

Several acres of grass: Perfect for stepping away from social media and reconnecting with reality. Features include room for perspective, space for maturity and the kind of curb appeal that comes from acting like a true community leader.

Community is not a marketing strategy or a controlled comment section. Sometimes it means listening before lashing out and showing up instead of showing off.

So please, touch grass if needed. Walk the property. Then remember: your town is bigger than one event, one Facebook group or one bruised ego. We need fewer online firestorms and more adults willing to act like neighbors.

Alyssa Teribury

Matamoras