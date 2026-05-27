Letter to the Editor: Pike County to lose $228M in Medicaid/SNAP funding

As physicians and Pike County residents, we found the Pike County data on the impact of H.R. 1, the “Big Beautiful Bill” to be sobering. Between 2027 and 2034, Pike County will lose an astonishing $228.2 million in Medicaid and SNAP funding.

Today, 36 percent of the children in Pike County (and 19 percent of the population overall) is currently enrolled in Medicaid. Twelve percent of Pike County residents receive SNAP benefits (food stamps).

As this legislation takes effect, 1,100 Pike residents are projected to lose their Medicaid coverage entirely and 60 percent of the Pike households enrolled in SNAP will lose some or all of those benefits .

For years, there has been discussion about the prospect of opening a hospital in Pike County. Is that admirable goal still realistic, considering the financial ramifications of this new legislation on rural hospitals? Bon Secours Hospital, in Port Jervis, N.Y., is not in Pennsylvania but serves many Pike residents. It is already on the list of hospitals at risk.

Our state and local elected officials have been invited to a Town Hall to discuss how Pike County can best prepare for the impact of these coming healthcare cuts. The Town Hall is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m., at the Lehman Township Community Center, 216 Lehman Park Road, East Stroudsburg.

We know we can build a healthier nation. But we must hold our public officials accountable to make it happen.

Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP

Wendy Zeicheck, M.D.

Pike County