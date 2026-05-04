Letter to the Editor: Pike lost friends

Friendship loss occurs all the time, yet rarely discussed. The grieving process is ignored, dismissed or distractions created to avoid the pain. The reasons for the loss vary, although the hurt remains the pain to the core. Well, let’s talk about it.

We are experiencing a tossed salad of daily tragedies. Television, the internet and social media drop one drama after another at our feet. Then we talk about it all with our friends. Next comes the explosions of differing opinions.

Each of us are guilty of thinking we are “the expert”. Only we know best how to raise a child or fur baby, how to bet on a game, or yes, how to govern America, or at least our county or municipalities. Keyboard warriors become friends at dinner or brewery fighting over every issue, and the tip of course.

We as experts holding close differing opinions are quick to shut down opinions of old time friends. Hurt feelings lead to zero forgiveness. Don’t contact me again statements birth the friendship loss. Let’s figure out how Pike can talk together and stop losing old time friends.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township