Letter to the Editor: Pike onwards

Spiritually, the number 39 symbolizes a blend of creative self-expression (3) and humanitarian service (9), encouraging you to trust the Universe, let go of negativity, and pursue your true passion. This is my 39th letter to our Editor. Our Pike County and Milford have been my muse. I tend to lose some, and maybe win one or two if some readers snooze.

I just read the State Police are creating a Political Violence Unit, after someone created a Hit List focusing on 50 Democrat elected. Our County Commissioners awhile ago had the police Heritage Affairs Section talk to the public about hate. So much past and current negativity. Being this old, I learnt so much is out of our control.

Our true passion should address living in peace and in the moment. Dwelling on the past or trying to predict the future may birth negativity. Today, I attended the Toast to Milford event and a realtor sponsored contractor fair. My day was topped off and blessed by seeing a true local leader and role model.

I invite you to join me on a new passion pursuit. We need levels of trust to keep our hope alive. Please admire and respect what or who you can. More so, let’s ignore the noise of negativity.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township