Letter to the Editor: Pike Parade 250

This celebration needs to reflect more than the hospitality of Milford Borough.

This parade needs to embrace more than Pike County uniting its separate municipalities in one historical moment.

This 250th Anniversary coming together needs to be just that. Every attendee needs to view the person next to them, in front or behind them as a fellow and equal American.

This parade is about America versus a political group, an economic crisis, a healthcare fiasco or a military global operation.

America is an idea. It is the thought in your mind when you see our flag. It is sacrifice. It is defending. It is what you protect and serve. It is the legacy you seek for your family.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township